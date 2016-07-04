Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

The Passing of Gary Wayne Avery

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/29/2011 - 9:58am

Gary Wayne Avery, 57, of St. James City, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2011. He was born on October 31, 1953 in Patterson, N. J. He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Lois “Lucy” Avery of St. James City, FL, mother Diane Avery of Vero Beach, FL, brothers Al Avery of Greenville, FL, Dan Avery of Delray Beach, FL. A nephew, A.J. Avery of Boynton Beach, FL, a niece Jennifer Avery Whigham and great nephew Cody, Aunt Anita Avery of Elwood Park, N. J. and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Avery.

Gary was a resident of St. James City for the past twenty years after moving here from Delray Beach, FL. When he lived in Delray Beach he worked for Liquid Ag and was co owner of Avery Brothers.

Gary was best known on the island for working at Island hardware and for repairing boats, boat lifts and davits. Most recently he worked part time at Boat Lift U.S. Gary was known by many as “the man who could fix anything.”

Gary was the Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 136 in St. James City, FL. The Legion considers itself a family. Gary was a key member of our family that will, probably no one individual could replace any time soon.

There will be a service to celebrate the life of Gary at the American Legion on Saturday, August 6 at 11am. The Legion will be serving lunch after the service. Please bring a covered dish to pass if possible.

There will be a last farewell to Gary Avery on Sunday, August 7 at 11:30am when boats will leave “Lucy’s Landing,” 3966 Plumosa Drive, St. James City to spread Gary’s ashes. We may have other meeting spots for boats to congregate. Call the American Legion for more information.

In lieu of flowers, Lucy Avery requests that donations be made to the American Legion in Gary’s memory to be put into the “Building Fund,” which Gary was very involved in.

Barry August, Commander
239-282-2200

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 