The Passing of an Honored Member of The Pine Island American Legion - Post 136

The American Legion Post 136 will be holding a “Celebration of Life Ceremony” Sunday, August 4 at 1pm. Lunch will follow.

American Legion Post 136 of St. James City, Florida lost a long time member Al Orange this past Sunday. Al was one of the earliest members of the Post. He held almost every position on the executive board including commander. He was Captain of the Honor Guard for over ten years and just recently retired from that position.

Al most recently served as chaplain and had officiated over many memorial ceremonies at the Post. Now it is time to memorialize him and celebrate his long life. He will be truly missed. "Few of us can imagine walking into the Post and not seeing Al Orange welcoming members, guests and friends. God rest your soul, Al." said Capt. Barry August.

Capt. Barry August, Adjutant & Past Commander