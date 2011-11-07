The Passing of a Long Time Pine Island Resident

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 07/11/2011 - 11:14am

Dallas Homer Stanfield, 75 of Bokeelia, FL passed away on Thursday, July 07, 2011. He was born on April 30, 1936 to Ivory and Laura Stanfield in Kentucky. Mr. Stanfield was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as an Electrician in Beaver Creek, OH and moved to Bokeelia over 30 years ago. He owned and operated Stanfield Tax Services on Pine Island. Mr. Stanfield was a member of the Greater Pine Island B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 2781 where he was serving as the Exalted Ruler. He was a member of Pine Island Moose Lodge No 1954, Pine Island V.F.W. Post 4353, and the Masonic Lodge. He was very active in his community.

He is survived by his loving family including his daughter, Shelia Stanfield; grandchildren, Candace Hurry, Melvin Jerry Stanfield, Crystal Miller; great grandchildren, ShamaulRae, Versace, Samya, Caleb, Jayden, Camren, Carlee, Jacob; brother, Robert (Nancy) Stanfield; sisters, Bessie Stephens, Edith McQuery, Phyllis Wall; nephews, Melvin (Terry) Hutchison, Gary, Doug, Matthew, Johnny; nieces, Becky and Sherri; great nephews, David, Mark,

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 12th at Pine Island United Methodist Church, 5701 Pine Island Rd., Bokeelia. Please visit www.coralridgefuneralhome.com to share in his life story and to leave online thoughts and memories for his family. Entombment will be at Coral Ridge Cemetery, Cape Coral.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greater Pine Island Elks Lodge, PO Box 248, St. James City, FL 33956.

Arrangements are by Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, Cape Coral.