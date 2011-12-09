The Passing of Marianne Paton

Marianne Paton, passed away on 9-12-2011. She worked for the Cape Coral Breeze Corporation and was head editor for the Pine Island Eagle for many years.
For the last few months Marianne had been fighting some health issues and just could not overcome them.
Marianne you touched a lot of people on Pine Island through your writings.
You will be missed and our prayers go out to your family.
Marianne Paton
RIP 9-12-2011
Send us your thoughts so we can publish them
Admin@PineIsalndNews.com
Memorial Services will be announced as soon as they are released
- Login to post comments
- 27516 reads