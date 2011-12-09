The Passing of Marianne Paton

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/12/2011 - 5:01pm

Marianne Paton, passed away on 9-12-2011. She worked for the Cape Coral Breeze Corporation and was head editor for the Pine Island Eagle for many years.

For the last few months Marianne had been fighting some health issues and just could not overcome them.

Marianne you touched a lot of people on Pine Island through your writings.

You will be missed and our prayers go out to your family.

Marianne Paton

RIP 9-12-2011

Send us your thoughts so we can publish them

Admin@PineIsalndNews.com

Memorial Services will be announced as soon as they are released