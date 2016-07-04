Home

Paulies' White Boot Affair

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/22/2014 - 2:48pm

Paulies’ White Boot Affair

Lisa and Darrel from Olde Fish House will be hosting a fundraiser and celebration of Life for Paulie Bemben, who passed away April 17, 2014 from a massive heart attack.

Paulies’ White Boot Affair
April 27th, at 2:00 to 6:00 PM
Olde Fish House Marina
4530 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, Florida 33993
Music by: Bonhan523

Come out and show your support and help a local family who unexpected lost their dad.
Paulie was only 50 years old at the time of his passing. He loved Pine Island and loved to fish.
People who knew him called him the "Snook Whisperer".

Paulie cut trees, bought and sold boats on the island. He was an awesome dad who loved his 2 kids, 16 year old Danielle and 20 year old Chris. You could often find him behind Bert's, Mulletville and Olde Fish House Marina with his line in the water.

Lisa and Darrel are inviting the community to come out and support the two kids and help them celebrate their dads life. Donations are being accepted to help Chris and Danielle pay the monthly bills, finish the improvements on the house that their dad started and pay the property taxes. Canned foods, cleaning supplies and other donation can be dropped off at the Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha or bring them the day of the event. All food will be donated by Lisa and Darrel, the grills will be going out back.

Lisa is asking local business's to step up and donate items for the 50/50 raffles you can contact Lisa Dence at oldfishhouse@gmail.com or call (239)282-9577.

