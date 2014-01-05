Paulies' White Boot Affair Was A Success

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 05/01/2014 - 2:26pm

Paulie Bemben was only 51 years old when he unexpectedly passed away on April 17, 2014 from a massive heart attack. He leaves his longtime companion Sherri Vance and his two children, 16 year old daughter, Danielle and 20 year old son, Chris and many other family members.

His Memorial Service was held on April 26th, 2014 at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home.

A celebration of life was sponsored by Lisa Dence, other friends, and family members at the Olde Fish House Marina in the Heart of Matlacha. Paulies’ friends found it appropriate to call the event “Paulies’ White Boot Affair which was setup to help his two young children with finishing the work on the house that Paulie started and was unable to finish, taxes on the home and regular living expenses.

His many friends and other concerned residents started arriving early on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27th, 2014. The grill was ready with hot dogs cooking and filling the air around the marina. Lisa and Darrell from Olde Fish House Marina donated all the food.

Local businesses donated items for the raffle table. T-shirts, beer and wine baskets, gift certifications, puzzles, toys and more lined the raffle table. Yvonne Brophy and other volunteers worked the 50/50 and raffle table for the full day. Yvonne said, “What a great time today! This island takes care of its own. I loved the support and generosity that was shown." Blessings to all who came.” Everyone who won the 50/50 drawing donated it back to the kids.

Lacey Gulizia Uhrich said, “We had a great time. Thank you.”

Ginger Lovell Bemben said, “Thank you for all you did for my niece and nephew. What a great community you have out there. Pauly would be so proud.

Lisa said, “Thank you so much to all that attended the benefit Sunday for Paulies’ children. . . such an awesome day of giving from the community. Please continue to keep Chris and Danielle in your thoughts and prayers. If you were unable to attend and would like to make a donation, the bank information will be posted later. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me, Lisa Dence at (239)282-9577.”