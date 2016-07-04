Phil Rosenberg & Harold Bruner to Speak at Chamber Breakfast

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/22/2012 - 5:03pm

The March Chamber Breakfast will be held next Tuesday, March 27, at the Island Grill Restaurant, located in the Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza, on Stringfellow Road in St James City. The breakfast meeting will begin at 7:30 AM with breakfast from a select menu, along with coffee/juice/tea. The program for this month’s breakfast should be one of interest to business and resident members alike – Phil Rosenberg and Harold Bruner will have a power point presentation on the Calusa Land Trust.

Cost of breakfast is $7 per person, payable at the door. Please RSVP by Monday, March 26 so we can let the restaurant know how many to anticipate for this meeting. Feel free to bring a guest, neighbor, potential new member to this informative breakfast meeting. At the close of the breakfast, we will draw 2 business cards from those attending to be our “Spotlight Business of the Month” – one in the newsletter, the other on the Chamber website.

See you Tuesday morning!

More information contact

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

239-283-0888, 239-283-4842

www.PineIslandChamber.org