Pine Island 4th of July Parade

Pine Island Parade and 4th of July events ---started at 10 AM, at Winn Dixie shopping plaza and traveled north on Stringfellow Road to the 4-way intersection, left on Pine Island Road to the Elks Lodge.



The Parade was lead by Pine Island's Rescue and Fire Department, followed but the Lee County Sheriff's Department and Pine Island Businesses and organizations, all in total the parade had close to 20 plus floats.



After the parade, the Elks Lodge was open to the public – all kids who participate in the parade receive a complimentary hot dog lunch. The Lodge was open all day, with food and beverages available for purchase.

The American Legion , on Stringfellow Road in St. James City, was serving food and beverages at a reasonable fee following the parade, and was also open to the public. Trophies for the float winners will be awarded at the Legion.

On Sunday the 4th of July, The American Legion on Stringfellow Road will open to the public at noon, with a typical Independence Day Barbecue. Watermelon eating contest starts at 4:30, followed by music from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Fireworks begin at dusk --- bring a lawn chair or blanket (no coolers please)..





