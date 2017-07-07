Pine Island 4th of July Parade

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/07/2017 - 12:27pm

The Pine Island Fourth of July parade started with residents lining Stringfellow Road with chairs and blankets and waiting for the Parade to begin. There was some rain the night before so the kids had to jump over the puddles to get to the edge of the road in order to get the candy and prizes the people on the floats threw out.

Winn Dixie shopping plaza is always the starting point for the parade and Pine Island Businesses and organizations started lining up their floats around 9:00 AM, while finishing any decorating.

The parade started at 10:00 AM and traveled north on Stringfellow Road to the 4-way intersection, left on Pine Island Road and ended at the Elks Lodge.

You could hear the sounds from the Pine Island's Rescue and Fire Department coming down the road. They were followed by the Lee County Sheriff's Department, American Legion Color Guard, Pine Island businesses, organizations and community floats and bagpipes. The parade had close to 30 plus floats or entries.

After the parade the Elks Lodge was open to the public – all kids who participated in the parade received a complimentary hot dog lunch. The Lodge was open all day, with food and beverages available for purchase.







The American Legion on Stringfellow Road had a typical Independence Day Barbecue. A Watermelon eating contest was followed by music. Fireworks began at dusk. The Lodge will soon announce trophies awarded to the winning floats.

Hope you enjoy the video sponsored by Ad&PrintCraft and ClamJam of Southwest Florida Seafood and Music Festival.

See you all next year.