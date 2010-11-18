Pine Island American Legion Post 136 Awards Medals to WWII Veteran

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 11/18/2010 - 11:19am

On Wednesday, November 17th at the American Legion regular Membership Meeting, Commander Barry August presented WWII Veteran, 93 year old Walter Dutton a long-time Bokeelia resident, with the medals Walter earned oh so many years ago.

These awards were the U.S. Army Combat Infantry Badge, WWII American Defense Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, Philipine Liberation Medal with one Bronze Star and the Army Good Conduct Medal. Commander August also awarded Walter a 30th American Legion, Post 136 Anniversary Pin. Following the presentation, the entire membership stood at attention and soluted Walter Dutton. His family was in attendance and were very proud of Walter as were everyone in attendance. For God and Country, Capt. Barry August, Commander

