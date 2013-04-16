Pine Island American Legion Post 136 Events

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/16/2013 - 10:57am

The area between the flags at a Membership Meeting is known as “No Man’s Land.” No person should approach the podium from the front. Veterans should approach from the American Flag side while non veterans should approach from the opposite side. It is a courtesy to or brave men and women who gave their lives for this great country of ours!

Tuesday we have Bar Bingo starting at 6pm.

Wednesday the Executive Board Meeting at 6pm and the Membership Meeting at 7pm. Steve Slachta, Southwest Area Commander, has said he would like to attend the Membership Meeting to present an award. I have several awards to distribute for a job well done on once again attaining 100% membership for 2012!

Thursday is karaoke w/Jim Anderson from 6:30 to 9:30. Wings & Egg Rolls from 5-7pm. We bring them home for dinner they’re so good!

Friday is Linda’s famous Teriyaki Chicken or the best Burgers in town 11-2. Lasagna Dinner from 5-7pm. The Burnt Out Band will play from 6:30 to 9:30.

Saturday is Seafood Chowder 11 am. Free Juke Box 5-9.

Sunday is our great All you can eat Breakfast Buffet from 8-11am.

Please go to www.twitter.com/post136 to see what we are doing this week on a daily basis. There is a lot going on at our Post. Come on down and join the fun.

We are checking membership cards at the door. All of our families have reached 100% membership! Congratulations!

Capt. Barry August, Adjutant, Past Commander