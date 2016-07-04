Pine Island American Legion Post 136 has Installation of New Officers

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/22/2011 - 10:52am

The American Legion Post 136 of St. James City, Florida held it’s installation of officers on Monday, July 18, 2011. There were representatives from the National, State of Florida and District representatives at the installation.

Our little, isolated Post was recognized for excellence in many categories, none more important than contributions to service and donations to veterans and their families. We were recognized as being a family, one that supports the community and to our own.

The pride shown in every face in the room! The Associations of Riders of the Post was recognized not only for the fun that they create but, their ability to ride to and communicate with other American Legion and VFW Posts to promote camaraderie and patriotism. One hundred percent of their treasury goes to either supporting the Post, veterans, their families or the local community! You just have to be a member of one of the other parts of our family to join the Riders. You will never regret it!

The Auxiliary won the most awards as usual.

Their outstanding commitment to our local community was recognized by all. One member, Linda Newman, was recognized as the outstanding person in all of the state of Florida and, she is one of our families. The President of the Auxiliary, Carol Paulson, needed a wheel barrow to take home all the trophies and award their unit won. Honor your parents or grandparents and become one of one of the most prestigious Auxiliaries in the State of Florida!

The Sons of the Legion

does most of the work around the Post. We have several “dual” members that belong to the SAL and the Legion. Post 136 could not survive without their leadership and members! All you need to be is a son of a veteran to join. They cook, they fix, and they enjoy themselves. Honor your family members who have served this country and join them!

Finally, the members of the Post were recognized for their leadership, dedication and service to those who need it most, those who have served our country with honor and courage. Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and the families they left behind. The membership supports the people and organizations of Pine Island, Veterans and any veteran or their families in need.” We prove it every day!

We are a charitable organization first! We also have a lot of fun doing so. We serve lunch every day; have a beautiful lounge, entertainment and dinners on certain nights. The Post, SAL and Auxiliary are doing just great! We were awarded a special honor at the State Convention for all three of our families making more than 100% membership goals. We were one of the very few. Our success is based on the fact that people just want to join our Post.

We welcome any veterans who meet our standards. We welcome their families. We are proud to serve. We look forward to you or your family joining our family.

Capt. Barry August, Commander

St. James City, FL

239-282-2200