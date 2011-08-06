Pine Island American Legion Post #136 Independence Day Parade

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 06/08/2011 - 8:58am

On the 4th of July, the American Legion Post#136 will sponsor the Parade to celebrate the birthday of America, we are asking your participation to demonstrate the pride and sense of community spirit that we feel you all have.

Line up starts at 9:00, and the parade will begin at 10:00 AM at the Winn Dixie parking lot. The line of march will be north to the four-way stop and then west to the Elks Parking lot. Winn Dixie will be providing a continental breakfast starting at 8:30 and ending at 9:30 for participants of the parade.

We hope you can join us on Pine Island and perhaps put a car or a float in the parade with your logo on the side. There also will be a bike parade for the children. If you wish to participate the Parade is open to all. If you have any questions please contact Tom Ruscik at 283-5270 for information on the parade.

On the 4th there will be music and food starting at noon, and at dusk we will be having our Fireworks Display at the Legion in St. James City, Florida.(Weather permitting) Ya'll come on in and have a good time.

We are collecting donations for our fireworks display. You can mail or drop off any tax deductable amount to the American Legion. We will make sure you or your organization gets credit for the donation. Please watch for new updates on activities as the weeks go on.

Independence Day Parade Registration

Name of Applicant: Organization: ____________________________________________

Address:________________________________________________________________

Phone:__________________________________________________________________

Type of Entry:____________________________________________________________

Float:___________________________________________________________________

Vehicle:_________________________________________________________________

Marching Unit:___________________________________________________________

Other:__________________________________________________________________

Return Form To:

American Legion Post #136

PO Box 776

St. James City, Florida 33956

Or Bring It By:

4106StringfellowRd.

Independence Day Bike Parade Registration

I give permission for my child to ride in the American Legion Post 136 bicycle parade and I assume all responsibility for his/her safety.

Entrant's Name:_______________________________________________________

Entrant's Age:________________________________________________________

Phone Number:_____________________________________________________

Parent/Guardian Signature:_______________________________________________

Please be at Winn Dixie TIB Bank parking lot by 9:00 AM. All entrants will receive a free soda, hot dog or hamburger. Trophies will be awarded at the end of the parade at the Elks parking lot. All children under the age of 6 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the parade. All Children must have a permission slip to ride in the parade.