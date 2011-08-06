Pine Island American Legion Post #136 Independence Day Parade

On the 4th of July, the American Legion Post#136 will sponsor the Parade to celebrate the birthday of America, we are asking your participation to demonstrate the pride and sense of community spirit that we feel you all have.
Line up starts at 9:00, and the parade will begin at 10:00 AM at the Winn Dixie parking lot. The line of march will be north to the four-way stop and then west to the Elks Parking lot. Winn Dixie will be providing a continental breakfast starting at 8:30 and ending at 9:30 for participants of the parade.
We hope you can join us on Pine Island and perhaps put a car or a float in the parade with your logo on the side. There also will be a bike parade for the children. If you wish to participate the Parade is open to all. If you have any questions please contact Tom Ruscik at 283-5270 for information on the parade.
On the 4th there will be music and food starting at noon, and at dusk we will be having our Fireworks Display at the Legion in St. James City, Florida.(Weather permitting) Ya'll come on in and have a good time.
We are collecting donations for our fireworks display. You can mail or drop off any tax deductable amount to the American Legion. We will make sure you or your organization gets credit for the donation. Please watch for new updates on activities as the weeks go on.
Independence Day Parade Registration
Name of Applicant: Organization: ____________________________________________
Address:________________________________________________________________
Phone:__________________________________________________________________
Type of Entry:____________________________________________________________
Float:___________________________________________________________________
Vehicle:_________________________________________________________________
Marching Unit:___________________________________________________________
Other:__________________________________________________________________
Return Form To:
American Legion Post #136
PO Box 776
St. James City, Florida 33956
Or Bring It By:
4106StringfellowRd.
Independence Day Bike Parade Registration
I give permission for my child to ride in the American Legion Post 136 bicycle parade and I assume all responsibility for his/her safety.
Entrant's Name:_______________________________________________________
Entrant's Age:________________________________________________________
Phone Number:_____________________________________________________
Parent/Guardian Signature:_______________________________________________
Please be at Winn Dixie TIB Bank parking lot by 9:00 AM. All entrants will receive a free soda, hot dog or hamburger. Trophies will be awarded at the end of the parade at the Elks parking lot. All children under the age of 6 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the parade. All Children must have a permission slip to ride in the parade.
