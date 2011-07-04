Pine Island Artist Paints Special Wedding Gift for Royals

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/07/2011 - 9:00am

The poem "How Do I Love Thee" by Elizabeth Barrett Browning has been embellished into Leoma Lovegrove's latest piece of art. Leoma is known internationally for her vibrant heart art with electric colors. Lyrics are usually a part of her canvas but in honor of the upcoming Royal Wedding she chose a poem instead. She is shipping it over to England as a wedding gift for the new Prince William and Princess Kate.

As a special gift to the couple, Kate Middleton's former piano teacher composed "A Song for Kate (and William)". Daniel Nicholls, who hails from the Middletons' hometown of Bucklebury, wrote and recorded the song using the poems "How Do I Love Thee" by Elizabeth Barrett Browning and "O Lyric Love," by Robert Browning. The song will be performed and filmed on the royal wedding day, by his choir Enharmonic.

Lovegrove will complete the 30 x 40 canvas LIVE in Matlacha during the Florida's Creative Coast Weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 8,9 and 10th) at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens 4637 Pine Island Road.

Leoma will incorporate the words to the Browning poem combined with photos of Prince William and Catherine and also Princess Diana. To add to the fun....Lovegrove will let gallery visitors write a congratulatory messages to the Royal Couple on the back of her canvas.