Pine Island Big Fin Shark Tournament 2014

Have you ever caught a bull shark bigger than 6'1? That's one of our past winners.

You all have a great chance of taking home the prize this year. Whether you fish from boat or land you stand the chance to bring home $1,000 for the largest black tip and $1,000 for the largest bull shark.

Send in your registration forms ASAP so we can get our T-Shirt order in. You can also call the numbers on the registration form or contact us on here. All proceeds will benefit the Library at Pine Island Elementary School.

For more information Call:

Leland 239-633-6484

Derrick 239-2292920

Ernestine 239-281-8225

www.hollowaytourney.org