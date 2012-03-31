Pine Island Boat Club Holds Free Vessel Safety Check

Start: 03/31/2012 9:00 am

End: 03/31/2012 11:00 am

The Pine Island Boat Club is sponsoring a free Vessel Safety Check

9-11 AM on Saturday, March 31,

The Waterfront Restaurant and Marina

2131 Oleander Street

St. James City, Florida 33956 .

Coming by water Set your heading at 290 from Marker 12.

The Inspection will be performed compliments of the Sanibel Captive Sail & Power Squadron.

The Waterfront Restaurant is located on the Henley Canal. Set your heading at 290 from Marker 12.

All boats passing the inspection will receive the "Vessel Safety Check" decal to display on their boat windshield. This decal will alert authorities that your boat has already been inspected and is in full compliance for 2012.

If you have any question calls Bob Kellen, 283-8677. Make sure you have enough life jackets on board, your flares are in date and your running lights are in working order.