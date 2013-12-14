Pine Island Boaters Christmas Parade.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 11/21/2013 - 5:56pm

The Island Boat Club is hosting its annual boat parade.

December 14, 2013

Boats lineup at 4:00 PM

Parade Starts at 6:00 PM

Starting point is Monroe Canal in St. James City

All individuals, clubs, organizations and businesses are invited to participate in this community event.

Plans are now set for the Captain's meeting December 13th at Ragged Ass Saloon on Stringfellow Road in St. James City. Meeting to start at 7:00 PM.

Captain's are asked to start lining up at 4:00 PM on Monroe Canal. All boats are to be decorated with holiday cheer. Boats will travel down the Monroe Canal making stops along the way to collect food from Residents and business docks along the way. The food will then be donated to the Pine Island Food Pantry. Low Key Tiki, Woody's Waterfront Pub, and Waterfront Restaurant will also be stopping areas.

All boats and boaters are welcome to join in the Annual Pine Island Christmas Boat Parade and food drive.

If you need more information call Dave 410-703-4462 or email him at pichristmasboatparade@gmail.com