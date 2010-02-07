Pine Island Celebrates the 4th of July

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/02/2010 - 5:17pm

Pine Island Parade and 4th of July events ---starts at 10 AM, at Winn Dixie shopping plaza ( organization of floats starting at 8:30 AM), and travels up Stringfellow Road to the 4-way intersection, left on Pine Island Road to the Elks Lodge.

After the parade, the Elks Lodge will be open to the public – all kids who participate in the parade receive a complimentary hot dog lunch. The Lodge will be open all day, with food and beverages available for purchase.

The American Legion, on Stringfellow Road in St. James City, will be serving food and beverages at a reasonable fee following the parade, and is open to the public. Trophies for the float winners will be awarded at the Legion.

On Sunday the 4th of July, The American Legion on Stringfellow Road will open to the public at noon, with a typical Independence Day Barbecue. Watermelon eating contest starts at 4:30, followed by music from 5:30 – 8:30 PM. Fireworks begin at dusk --- bring a lawn chair or blanket (no coolers please).