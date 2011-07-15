Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Pine Island Celebrates the 4th of July with a Big Bang

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/15/2011 - 5:34pm

Residents of Pine Island started lining up well before the 10:00am starting time for the Annual 4th of July Parade. The kids were ready for all the candy and beads that the people on the floats throw out. The adults brought plenty of bug spray and chairs to set along the bike path. Those who got set up early got the few shaded spots.

The American Legion Post 136 started planning the parade months in advance. Before the parade all who attended were treated to a continental breakfast donated by our Pine Island Winn-Dixie, they also had a good supply of cold water for those on the floats.

As always the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department started with a loud bang from their canon, followed by the American Legion Honor Guard. This years Grand Marshal was VFW Post 4353 Commander Richard Adams.

Those attending this year's parade were surprised to see Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott who was on the Sheriff's boat float. Sheriff’s Scott was invited to other communities for the Fourth but when asked by Commander Barry August from the American Legion. Scott said, “ He would be honored to be in the Pine Island Parade”

This year there were 26 groups, which participated in the floats or vehicles. First place float winner was Pine Island Boat Club, the Greater Pine Island Kiwanis Club was honored with second place, which featured a full size Liberty Bell made by Andre’ Mule’, and third place winner was the Pine Island United Methodist Youth Group. 12 youngsters decorated bicycles. The winner was Tommy Van Grinsven, age 6; second place was Tessa Daniels, age 12; third was Isabella Kleinow, age 6.

This year's judges were D.J. Ruscik and Jo de Shaw. Greater Pine Island Elks Lodge 2781 provided hotdogs and soft drinks for the children following the parade. For those who wanted to stay and enjoy a cold one and eat a hot dog or two could enjoy some great entertainment by Art Arway and his bagpipe The Legion, the VFW and the Moose lodges all served lunch. The Legion had bands until 8:30 p.m. The American legion estimated that they had 450-500 customers throughout the day. After the afternoon showers the skies cleared and the fireworks began.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 29118 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 