Pine Island Celebration of the Mangoes Huge Success.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/01/2016 - 10:49am

This year’s 2016 event started off with the singing of the National Anthem by "Trailer Park Barbie." Then the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the colors being presented by Greater Pine Island Boy Scouts Troop 20.

The purpose of this annual event is to showcase all that Pine Island has to offer and to promote island growers and businesses.

"A week ago we only had less than 60 vendors, but with the help of GPICC Board member Pat Burman, owner of Ad&PrintCraft, Jennifer Jennings said “we worked many long hours for the last week before the event and we were able to bring in 114 different kinds of vendors this year.”

Joe Waters from Tampa entered the adult Pie Eating contest, “Well I didn’t win but it was fun. I came with 6 of my friends to spend the day and eat mangos. It has been a blast. The people running the event are so helpful and professional. We learned a lot about mangos and have two full bags of fresh Pine Island mangos to take home. We have already made plans to attend next years event.”

“This year’s MangoMania was the best in a decade. Partly clear skies with a little rain around 2:00, but it didn't stop the people from coming and having a great time and we had an over whelming supply of Pine Island Mangos this year.”

The air was full of the smells of cooking shrimp taco’s, crab cakes, pulled pork, smoked sausage BBQ Chicken, Smoked Goat meat and so much more. Returning this year was homemade fudge from CW Fudge Factory in Matlacha, and freshly cut coconuts full of coconut milk from J.M.C. Landscaping. Along with the coconuts were freshly cut pineapples, filled to the top with pineapple juice.

The event offered a huge variety of foods, drinks, entertainment, contests and the Free Tasting table, with a wide range of different Pine Island Mangos which you don’t get anywhere else.

JoAnn Smith from Naples said, “We brought our entire family plus 8 of our closest friends to this years MangoMania. We saw the article in our local paper and had nothing else that sounded like this much fun, so we all got into a van and car and headed to Pine Island. We are happy to say the event delivered what they advertised, which isn’t always the case when you plan a trip. We have already decided to attend next years event. We were also told about an event on in January “SW Florida ClamJam & Seafood Festival” we will all be attending that two day event also. What a great bunch of people.”

MangoMania had some great mango drinks, Budweiser’s Special mixed Mango Beer, regular draft and new to this years event was different Craft beers and special mixture of adult Mango drinks and their new Tito’s Lemonade, Tito’s is also one of the events major sponsors.

Attendees were greeted by this years Mango Queen Summer Dooley and MangoMania mascot Matt Mango. Queen Summer ran all the kid’s contests and games, such as the hat decorating contest and the hat parade, followed by the generation gap relay, Mango Head contest, (where you decorate a mango), Mango juggling, Mango Corn Hole and the ever popular and the Hula Hoop contest.

Dooley was a busy Queen and loved working with the kids.

MangoMania Food Contest Winners

Mango Dressings/ Marinade:

First Place: Paradise Gardens of North Port - Mango Mustard.

Second Place: Lisa Evans of Bokeelia with Mango - Marinade Sauce

Mango Desserts:

First Place: Sandbar Breeze Ice Cream of Fort Myers- Sandbar Breeze Mango Freeze

Second Place: John Bohanek of Bokeelia- Honey Mango Flip Flop Cake

Third Place: Lorraine Pasada of Immokalee with Mango Moose

Mango Bread:

First Place: Katie Burns of Venice – Minnesota Mango Loaf

Second Place: Vicki Alan of Cape Coral – Hawaiian Mango Bread

Third Place: Beth Smith of St James City- Mango Coconut Biscuits

Jams/ Preserves:

Tie for 1st place:

Matthew Webb of Naples- Red Hot Candy Mango Jam

Barb Jennings of Punta Gorda- MangoPaya Jam

Second Place: Shirley Hostnik, Loretta & Dotty Sabio of Marco Island- Mango Jelly

Tie for 3rd place:

Lisa Evans of Bokeelia- Sweet Mango Heat Jelly

Paradise Gardens of North Port- Mango Habanero

Mango Salsa/ Chutney:

First Place: Ron Sullivan of St James City- Mango Salsa

Largest Mango Contests:

First Place: Luke Long

Second Place: Summer Dooley

Third Place: Ronda Dooley



The word went out that signups started for the first Pie Eating Contest of the day to be held at the main stage on Saturday afternoon. Jennings said, “we had so many entries, we were forced to have two different categories, one for the kid’s and one for the adults. The pie eating contest has gotten so popular everyone wants to be a part of it.” Sunday, July 17th there was 8 adult signed up for the pie eating contest. It’s a blast for all who participate and also for those who look on.

The event offered plenty of entertainment Saturday highlighted Trailer Park Barbie and the Boys, Ben Jarrell & the Wildwood Weeds, Hot Flashz Dances and Chasing Dallas along with tons of contests. Sunday was Knee Deep, Pine Island Dance Team, Ben Prestage and other fun contests.

After a little music and food it was time to do some shopping with the local vendors that filled the park: Traders Hitching Post with her unique Native American jewelry, turquoise and silver bracelets all hand crafted. Great Licks Ice Cream with his special recipe of Mango Ice Cream, Paradise Garden with fresh jams and jellies, Olde Fish House Marina, with shrimp taco’s and crab cakes, Jan’s Produce with fresh veggies and J.M.C Landscaping with fresh off the tree coconut drinks and mango trees, palms and yard plants, CW Fudge Factory with homemade fudge and Mango Popcorn and Pine Island Spice who sold out of their BBQ sauce. This is just a few of the vendors who participated in this years MangoMania 2016.

"MangoMania went very well," Jennings said. "Everyone worked very hard to make this event the most successful one in years. In spite of the heat and a little rain it was a beautiful weekend. Most people said it was a lot of fun. Plans are already in the works for 2017, the 21th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival.”

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and the MangoMania Committee would like to extend a huge thank you to the sponsors of the event.

• The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel • LCEC (Lee County Electric Company) • Tarpon Lodge • The News-Press (advertising) • Ad&PrintCraft (event marketing, printing and program guide) • Honc Construction (Dumpster) • Budweiser (Suncoast Beverages). • Pine Island Eagle/Cape Coral Breeze, (advertising), Hole in One Golf Carts (Golf Cart Rental and Sales) and Tito’s Homemade Vodka (Tito’s Lemonade samples)

Thank you to all the advertising in the 2016 MangoMania Program Guide:

• AC Medic 911 • Ad&PrintCraft of SW FL • Alden Pines Golf Course • Bokeelia Fishing Pier • Blue Water Realty • Cambio Dermatology

• Capt’n Con’s Restaurant • Island Girl Fitness • Island Visions • Jim Roach (affordable Care Act) • JMC Landscaping • Joel’s Plumbing

• Matlacha Cottages • Melville G. Brinson III, Esq • Pine Island Storage • German American Social Club • Great Licks Ice Cream

• Modern Woodmen • Pine Island Animal Clinic • Pine Island Plumbing • PineIslandNews.com • Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House • Two Fish Inn

The committee along with the GPICC Board would like to thank all the volunteers who worked so hard to make MangoMania 2016 so successful. Without their dedication and help the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce would find it very hard to run this event. MangoMania Queen Summer Dooley, Rhonda Dooley, Mike Dooley, Shane Dooley, Pine Island Community Church Mission Team, Mel Meo, Sharon Dobbins, Bill Hilgenberg, Sandy Rawe, Joanie Clay, Nancy Chandler, DJ Ruscik, Julia Simpson, Siggy Saeks, Beverly Hodge,

Lorie Tidwell, Shari Perkins, Toni Trivelli, Paula Eifler, Mattie Travis, Judy Burke, Lu Rokosz, Evelyn Melchiorre, Karen Hillier, Marilyn Kinney, Linda Lee, Helen Andrews, Ginny Neff, LCSO Explorers & Deputies, Captain Matthew Herterick, Paul Skau, Casey Skau, Jordan Skau, Kyle Skau, Morgan Skau, Jim Roach, Juan Castaneda, Richard Shore, Nikki Laumeister, William Podlucky, Sean Nash, Wayne Reed, Louis Farris, Steffany VanHara, Manny Escobedo, Stacey Wood, Pat Lacour, Sheilana Massey, Paul & Trisha Woods, John Sharples, Pat Burman, Melissa Koferl, JoAnne Catlin, Dorinda Borghi, Monique Grinley, Bryan Stockbridge, Elizabeth Martin, David Burns, Jonna Bouchard, PI Boy Scouts Troop 20, and Mel Brinson, Rafael and Karen Ramos, Patrick Lynch, Olympia Lynch, and Lee Cankar .

MangoMania committee and the Board of Directors thank all who come to this year’s MangoMania and hope to see you all in 2017.

Come and spend a day on our beautiful Island “we don’t charge a fee to cross our bridge & the sunsets is free.”

Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce

MangoMania Committee Chairman & Executive Director, Jennifer Jennings

www.GreaterPineIslandChamber.org

www.MangoManiaFL.com

239-283-0888