Pine Island Chamber Building Is No More

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 03/21/2012 - 5:06pm

After serving Pine Island Businesses for more than 40 years, it took a mere 30 minutes to reduce the Chamber walls to an unrecognizable heap of rubble.

Long time family owned construction business, Honc Destruction started on the removal of what remained of the fire-damaged building which was destroyed by a suspected arson in the early morning hours of Jan. 13th.

It was one of a dozen suspicious fires on the island since 2006. Authorities have linked a suspect to many of fires but have yet to made an arrest.

The Chamber unity was not destroyed just a building. The Chambers volunteers have been greeting visitors out of a donated RV parked in front of the old building. As you enter the RV you will see nicely displayed member brochures and welcome packets.

The Board of Director are working on getting a temporary building to house the Chamber office and welcome center and are working with permitting and code enforcement.

The Chamber Board has not determined whether the new structure will even be located at the same spot. The new Chamber center will be paid for with donations, special events and insurance money from the fire.

Pine Island is a very special place and the residents and business have come together in support of the Chamber.

Honc donated the entire demolition and removal cost to the Chamber.

The Chamber Board is looking forward to the opportunity to rebuild and promote its membership and Pine Island Business Services.

Business must go on, The Chamber Board and MangoMania Committees is now in the middle of planning one of their biggest events which will be held July 21st -22nd MangoMaina Tropical Fruit Fair.

Donation to the Chamber Building fund can be dropped of at Stongate Bank on Stringfellow road or mailed to Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Box325, Matlacha, Florida 33993 or call the Chamber office for more information 239-283-0888