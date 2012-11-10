Home

Pine Island Chamber's Website Down for Two Days

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 10/11/2012 - 2:12pm

The Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce website was down for two days, Oct. 9th and 10th.

A request for information on the interruption of the Pine Island Chamber website was sent to the Chamber President, John Paeno.

Paeno had no answer to why the site was down and forwarded the request to Administrator Jennifer Jennings who contacted 1and1.com the service provider.

Jennings said, “They (1and1) sent me an email stating that they were having technical difficulties with the server. I also forwarded the message to Phil Rosenberg who originally set up the site and since he was maintaining updates.”

We contacted Rosenburg, and he said, “I haven’t done any updates to the Chamber webpage for some time and that I’m not sure why the server went down.” He went on to say,“ The Chamber Board contracted with someone else for a website upgrade and redesign six months ago.” Rosenburg checked with 1and1 hosting to see what the problem may be and what he could do to help resolve it. 1and1 responded that there was a problem with the server but didn’t explain.

Pine Island News found no evidence that 1and1 is having any other server problems related to this problem or that whatever the problem was that it affected any other websites. The original web error was a “501” web error which indicates some incompatibility between the actual server software and some program trying to run under the control of the server.

The original website was back online October 11th.

