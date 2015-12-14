Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival Has been Postponed

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/14/2015 - 3:38pm

Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival held on Jan. 23- 24, 2016

Up-Date -- Go to PineIslandClamJam.com for further information.--

Two-day Event Packed with Live Music, Locally Farmed and Harvested Clams, Fresh off the Boats Seafood and other Great Food Vendors, Arts & Craft Vendors, Eco Tours through the Apple Pond Swamp,

Community Garden Project and more.

PINE ISLAND, Fla.– the Center for Organic and Sustainable Living Organization, will hold the second annual Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival on Saturday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will take place on the breezy tropic setting of a Palm Tree Farm, Green Planet Farm located at 14900 Stringfellow Road, Bokeelia, Florida 33922, across the street from the Bokeelia Fire Station. Tickets are 6 dollars at the gate or 5 dollars in advance, children 12-and-under are free. Two-day passes are available for ten dollars. Sold at the Greater Island Chamber of Commerce, 3640 SW Pine Island Road, Matlacha, Florida 33993. Or call Event Chairman 239-283-0777. Event chairman expects over 5,000 to attend this year’s event.

Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival will feature some of Pine Island’s Best locally farmed Clams and Fresh seafood right off the boats of our local fishermen, along with other great food vendors, Greek foods, BBQ Chicken etc and lots of arts and craft vendors. In conjunction with Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival, the festival will offer guided tours of the Community Garden Project, Farm Tours, Nature walks through the Pond Apple Swamp, craft demonstrations, educational and clam farming exhibits, Palm Frond weaving two full days of fun for only 6 dollars. The event will offer a 50/50 drawing at the end of each day, do not have to be present to win; event chairman will contact the winner.

Lisa Dence manager of Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha, Florida said "The Staff and I from Olde Fish House, are excited to be a part of this year's Clam Jam Music & Food Festival. We are looking forward to being able to showcase Pine Island's local clams supplied to us by Cutthroat Clams. Our menu will include our specialty New England Clam Chowder, Manhattan Clam Chowder and Steamed Clams along with a few new items that we are excited to showcase at this year's festival.

The Olde Fish House will also set up a fresh local seafood market at Clam Jam so we can highlight some of Pine Island has to offer. Fresh clams supplied to us by Cutthroat Clams in St. James City, Florida will be offered to guests to purchase and take home with them, purchase as small an order as a dozen or by the pound. We will put the clam and other seafood offered at the event on ice to keep it cold until you get home. My staff and I at Olde Fish House Marina are looking forward to being apart of the Clam Jam Food & Music Festival and watching it grow. We invite you all to come out and enjoy Pine Island Clam Jam Food & Music Festival.

Other foods will be offered to those who attend. Freshly Cooked Greek Foods, American Foods, Smoked and BBQ Chicken and so much more.

Showcasing some of Pine Island's Best . . . Lawn Furniture from Tropical Treasures in Matlacha, Purses & Novelty, Hand Crafted Charm's, Wire Wrapped Gem Stones and Fused Glass Jewelry. Jewelry of all kinds, Sterling Silver & Gold, Pine Island T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Hats from Island DeCor & More in Matlacha, Sunglasses from F&S SunGlasses, Tiki Signs, Outdoor Yard Art, Beach Bags, Home Decor, Children's Custom Made Toys, Walking Sticks, Lamps, Wall Art, Gourmet Dips & Spices, Fresh Pine Island Honey, Jams and Jellies, Beef Jerky, Skincare & Beauty Products, Natural Body Soaps from Sweeney SOS, Women's Fashion Clothing, Makeup, E-Cigarette - Juice & Supplies. Pine Island Popped Pop Corn, Homemade Fudge and Candy from CW Fudge Factory in Matlacha, Plants and Orchids, Local Information, Pine Island Information.

Live entertainment throughout the two-day event will include

Grandpa's Cough Medicine Grandpa's Cough Medicine - https://youtu.be/oAJgVfeXlDI,

Good Bad Kids The Good Bad Kids - https://youtu.be/mg8jM7J8xSo,

Come Back Alice Come Back Alice - https://youtu.be/QArd4KiDqtE,

Hip Nauticals https://youtu.be/mg8jM7J8xSo,

Snake Blood Remedy - https://youtu.be/3tb5KJNB3i8,

Big Sky (Kenny & Rick of Stringtown), Stringfellow, and more . . . . .

The Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival is family-friendly event with children’s activities including rock climbing, face painting, bounce houses, games and rides.

Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Center for Organic and Sustainable Living Organization, Community Garden Project, Young Gardeners Workshop Series and Scholarship Program. This year the club hopes to raise over $10,000 at the event to assist in these programs.

The Center for Organic and Sustainable Living Organization, is a 501-c3 organization. If you would like to become a member or are interested in volunteering in the Community Garden or Young Gardeners Workshop Series or if you are interested in finding out more about how you can start your own garden at the Community Garden Project contact Bill Wright at the center office 239-872-9039.

For more information about the event or if you would like to become a vendor or sponsor of this great event Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival e-mail chairman, Pat Burman at EventChairman@PineIslandClamJam.com, or call (239) 283-0777 or visit the website www.PineIslandClamJam.com.

Media Contacts:

Pat Burman, Event Chairman of Pine Island ClamJam Food & Music Festival EventChairman@PineIslandClamJam.com or (239) 283-0777.