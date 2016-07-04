Pine Island Community Church Thrift Mall

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 05/28/2014 - 12:27pm

Thrift store closed for some well deserved vacation time for all of our volunteers. Brenda Swett, manager at the Thrift Mall said "all of our volunteers work so hard all year long picking up donated stuff from donors on Pine Island."

We are going to go fishing, boating, clean our homes and just relax for a while.

The thrift mall will be closed from June 30 thru July 5 .

We will be back on July 5th ready for new donations.

Check out our website at www.PineIslandCommunity Church.com