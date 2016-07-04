Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Pine Island Community Thrift Store Open To the Public

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 11/21/2013 - 3:55pm

PINE ISLAND - "We take care of our Island People" said, Heidi Grueser Rev. of the Pine Island Community Church. The Thrift Store is opened everyday from 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. except Sunday. The store runs completely on donations from the community. "We are a 501 (C) (3) and each donation or item that is made to the Thrift Store goes directly back out into the community" said Heidi.

"We are fortunate to have minimal overhead so 99% of the monies made go to the following Ministries in our community & a few world-wide" said Heidi.

• Symphony Salvage-a for profit organization that sends clothes, books & household items to needy people all over the world.

• Cancer Patients-all scarves or nice hats are given to the cancer patients in our community.

• Pet Pantry-all cat or dog food donated is given to thousands of hungry pets in our community.

• Hospital Equipment –all hospital equipment goes to any patient with a need free of charge.

• Hospitality-Any family who has just moved or does not have beds, furniture or household items such donations will be given to those who qualify free of charge.

• Medical Bills &Utilities—Funds from the Thrift Store pay numerous utility & medical bills for families in our community who qualify.

• Gas—Due to the high cost of gasoline we are able to help folks who qualify in providing gas $ for hospital visits or doctor appointments.

• Feed The Families--We feed the families of our community with donated food and home cooked meals from members of our congregation.
Once a week we hold a home cooked free dinner to anyone who needs a hot meal (watch the Eagle for times and dates).

• Mission Team—we have a Mission Team that does yard work, chores, light construction for people in need every Wednesday free of charge.
Wednesday Pick-Ups—Every Wednesday we have a team that picks up furniture or miscellaneous items for the Thrift Store. The team also makes home deliveries for big items bought in the store.

• Eye Glasses—all eyeglasses are given to the Lions Club for their discernment.

• Ronald McDonald House—we collect Pop-Tops from individuals and restaurants all over the community and give them to the RMH to help pay the bills of the house.

• Coins for Haiti—we collect loose change monthly and then send it to Haiti to help with The Girls Hope Orphanage.

• Band-Aids—we collect silly band-Aids of all and give them to the Southwest Children’s Hospital Cancer Center.

• Domestic Abuse Center—all toiletries that come in (toothbrushes, brushes, floss, deodorant, lotion, soap etc.) along with all used cell phones that are donated to the Thrift Store are delivered to the Domestic Abuse Center.

• Operation Christmas Child—All Beanie Babies, small toys and small items are collected all year to make Christmas boxes for needy orphans and children all over the world.

• Diapers—we collect all sizes of diapers for adults and infants. Diapers are given away at no cost to those in need.

• Used Bibles—we collect Bibles of all versions and sizes and give them out to anyone who would like to have and read the Word of God.

If you would like to make a donation of any kind to our Thrift Store we would be eternally grateful and we will supply you with the recommended tax write off form. When you donate, you help hundreds of people you may never meet.

You can call Brenda Swett, Team Leader @ After Hours: 239-896-7312 for more information and dates and times for Thrift Store Delivery & Pickups.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 29611 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 