Pine Island Community Thrift Store Open To the Public

PINE ISLAND - "We take care of our Island People" said, Heidi Grueser Rev. of the Pine Island Community Church. The Thrift Store is opened everyday from 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. except Sunday. The store runs completely on donations from the community. "We are a 501 (C) (3) and each donation or item that is made to the Thrift Store goes directly back out into the community" said Heidi.

"We are fortunate to have minimal overhead so 99% of the monies made go to the following Ministries in our community & a few world-wide" said Heidi.

• Symphony Salvage-a for profit organization that sends clothes, books & household items to needy people all over the world.

• Cancer Patients-all scarves or nice hats are given to the cancer patients in our community.

• Pet Pantry-all cat or dog food donated is given to thousands of hungry pets in our community.

• Hospital Equipment –all hospital equipment goes to any patient with a need free of charge.

• Hospitality-Any family who has just moved or does not have beds, furniture or household items such donations will be given to those who qualify free of charge.

• Medical Bills &Utilities—Funds from the Thrift Store pay numerous utility & medical bills for families in our community who qualify.

• Gas—Due to the high cost of gasoline we are able to help folks who qualify in providing gas $ for hospital visits or doctor appointments.

• Feed The Families--We feed the families of our community with donated food and home cooked meals from members of our congregation.

Once a week we hold a home cooked free dinner to anyone who needs a hot meal (watch the Eagle for times and dates).

• Mission Team—we have a Mission Team that does yard work, chores, light construction for people in need every Wednesday free of charge.

Wednesday Pick-Ups—Every Wednesday we have a team that picks up furniture or miscellaneous items for the Thrift Store. The team also makes home deliveries for big items bought in the store.

• Eye Glasses—all eyeglasses are given to the Lions Club for their discernment.

• Ronald McDonald House—we collect Pop-Tops from individuals and restaurants all over the community and give them to the RMH to help pay the bills of the house.

• Coins for Haiti—we collect loose change monthly and then send it to Haiti to help with The Girls Hope Orphanage.

• Band-Aids—we collect silly band-Aids of all and give them to the Southwest Children’s Hospital Cancer Center.

• Domestic Abuse Center—all toiletries that come in (toothbrushes, brushes, floss, deodorant, lotion, soap etc.) along with all used cell phones that are donated to the Thrift Store are delivered to the Domestic Abuse Center.

• Operation Christmas Child—All Beanie Babies, small toys and small items are collected all year to make Christmas boxes for needy orphans and children all over the world.

• Diapers—we collect all sizes of diapers for adults and infants. Diapers are given away at no cost to those in need.

• Used Bibles—we collect Bibles of all versions and sizes and give them out to anyone who would like to have and read the Word of God.

If you would like to make a donation of any kind to our Thrift Store we would be eternally grateful and we will supply you with the recommended tax write off form. When you donate, you help hundreds of people you may never meet.

You can call Brenda Swett, Team Leader @ After Hours: 239-896-7312 for more information and dates and times for Thrift Store Delivery & Pickups.