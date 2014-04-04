Pine Island Congressional Candidate Dreikorn to Speak at Kiwanis Meeting on April 4th

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 03/20/2014 - 12:10pm

Michael Dreikorn, the only Pine Island resident in the race for Trey Radel's seat. Dreolprm, asks for your support as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Southwest Florida's Congressional District 19

Dreikorn said "I am asking for your support as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Southwest Florida's Congressional District 19. My principles are that of a fiscally conservative Republican who believes in a right-sized, non-intrusive, efficient and capable government that is trustworthy. It is my belief that America is on a very slippery slope and requires true citizen leadership in Washington, D.C. to reverse course and return to principles of our founding fathers.Come and hear what he has to say so you can make an educated discussion on who you vote for in the upcoming elections." Residents of Pine Island and the surrounding areas are encouraged to attend this important meeting. Come ask questions, so you can make an educated discussion when you vote.

Location: Bert's Bar & Grill - 4271 Pine Island Road in Matlacha.

Friday, April 4, 2014

Breakfast 7:30 AM

Meeting 8:00 - 9:00 AM

With guest speakers talking about 25 minutes.

Guest and non-members welcome

Call Mike Shevlin at 283-1100 to save a seat.

For more information email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com

www.PineIslandKiwanis.com