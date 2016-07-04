The Pine Island Elementary Fishing Tournament And Derby

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 09/21/2010 - 3:01pm

Hooks The Young And Young At Heart

The Matlacha Hookers announce the 12th annual Pine Island Elementary Fishing Tournament and Derby.

Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha.

The event will feature a fishing tournament for adults and a derby for children.

Live music will be featured throughout most of the day as well as children & face and T-shirt painting, silent auction and Chinese auction, a cast net raffle and a 50/50 raffle and a fish fry at 4 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated by the Matlacha Hookers to Pine Island Elementary. According to Sandra Bruner, PIE Fishing Tournament and Derby spokesperson.

This is the 12 year the Matlacha Hookers have been sponsoring this fishing tournament and derby. Since the events inception, we have generated over $100,000 for the school. Last years tournament and derby earned $9000 that was used to purchase new library books. This year we are hoping to exceed that amount Bruner said.

The Adult Anglers Tournament is from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Anglers from any area are encouraged to partake. The cost is $50 per angler and includes a t-shirt and fish fry dinner. There can be up to four fishing in a boat and kids can enter. Anglers can also fish off any dock.

There is a $500 prize for three categories, the heaviest legal mangrove snapper, redfish and trout and a $1,000 grand slam prize.

Anglers are on their honor to leave their dock at 7 a.m. and return to the Olde Fish House Marina for weigh-in at 3 p.m.

Pre-event registration will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Olde Fish House Marina. T-shirts and meal tiles for the fish fry will be issued during registration.

Tickets can be purchased for the fish fry for $5 Registration forms for the adult angler tournament can be obtained online at http://matlachahookers.org target and clicking on the tournament link or can be picked up at Seven Seas Marina in Matlacha, Old Pine Island Marine and Tackle, St. James City, or Four Winds Marina in Bokeelia.

The Kids Derby is from 8 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Registration fees are $30 for PIE students and $35 for kids from other elementary schools. Children who are registered for the derby will receive an arm band entitling them to a free fishing pole and lunch including a hot dog or hamburger and beverages provided by J.D. Hollway of the Waterfront Restaurant in St. James City. The derby will have three age groups-- the shrimp group, featuring kindergarteners and first-graders fishing from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. the pinfish group, featuring second and third graders fishing from 10:15 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

The shark group, featuring fourth and fifth graders & fishing from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m First, second and third prize trophies for each group will be awarded for weight as well as for the fish caught that looks most like the principal of Pine Island Elementary. There also will be a drawing for two 20-inch bicycles and two 24-inch bicycles that will be awarded to two boys and two girls. Registration forms for the Kids Derby can be obtained online at http://matlachahookers.org and clicking on the tournament link or can be picked up at Pine Island Elementary. Children can also register day of the event. For more information about the PIE Fishing Tournament and Derby call Sandy at 239-283-3706