Pine Island Elementary School Holds Open House.

Pine Island Elementary School to hold an open house so students, and parents, can meet their teachers Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6-6:30 p.m., or 6:45-7:15 p.m.

The 2013-14 school year is right around the corner, Thursday, Aug. 8. School hours will be from 8:55 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Breakfast is free for every student from 8:25-8:50 a.m. The lunch price is $2; reduced price is 40 cents.

All students will have to have money to pay for their lunches until their applications are approved for free or reduced meals.

Parents are encouraged to apply for free and reduced meals online before school begins to help make the process quicker. The school's computer lab will be available at the open house for parents to use.

Paper applications are available to be filled out. Online applications are processed first.

The website for applying online is: rocketscan.leeschools.net