Pine Island Elementary School Placed on Preventive Lockdown

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/26/2013 - 4:25pm

Pine Island Elementary School was put on lockdown for preventive security, Thursday afternoon, April 25, 2013 due to an investigation and followed by the felony arrest at 5:15 pm of Mary De Annie Wengatz, AKA Mary Williamson Wengatz, 67 years of age, last known address listed as 10632 Tipton Dr Bokeelia.

There were four total charges, three charges of drug manufacturing within a 1000 foot of a specified area (Pine Island Elementary School) and one charge of drug trafficking.

Wengatz has two previous arrests. One on September 1993 and the other January 1994.

Bond was set at $30,000. Wengatz posted bond and was released 4/26/2013. Scheduled trial date is 5/28/2013