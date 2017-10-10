Pine Island Elks Annual Golf Tournament

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/10/2017 - 9:43am

Pine Island Elks, 22nd Annual Golf Tournament.

Open to members and friends of the Pine Island Elks Lodge 2781.

You can make a difference in the liver of Children on Pine Island by sponsoring a hole, donating a door prize, volunteering and/or playing in the Annual Charitable Trust Golf Tournament.

Last year the charitable trust sent 28 kids to Florida Elks Youth Camp, Paid $2400 for transportation, provided 5, $2000.00 scholarships to high school seniors, gave $1000 to Pine Island Elementary for field trips and also supported other school activities, the Little League, Pine Island Boys Scouts and more.

Not of this would be possible without the support of our members and friends.

Please pledge your support today by calling Judy at 239-283-4388.