Clean out those closets and bring your items (including clothing) to the Pine Island Elks Lodge for our annual rummage sale!

Lodge can receive your valuable donations Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

If the lodge is not open leave it by the front doors or Call Judy Hopkins to make arrangements.

Pine Island Elks Lodge

5630 Pine Island Rd, Bokeelia, FL 33922

425-346-7226

THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT!?