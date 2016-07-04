Pine Island Elks to Host Pancake Breakfast-Blood Drive & Kids Christmas Party

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 11/21/2013 - 1:52pm

The Pine Island Elks will be hosting a pancake breakfast/blood drive Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Breakfast includes four pancakes and three sausage links for only $5.

A free breakfast and a t-shirt will be given to all who donate blood.

The Pine Island Elks will also be hosting a Children's Christmas Party Saturday, Dec 21st from 1-3 at the lodge. This is open to all Pine Island Children ages 12 and under. Reservations are necessary as availability is limited. For more information please call Lisa at 239-314-4505