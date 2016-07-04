Pine Island Elks to Salute American Heroes

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 10/28/2014 - 4:55pm

In appreciation for their service Pine Island Elks Lodge 2781 would like to invite our local veterans, veterans widows and active duty military personnel for dinner and Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11, 2014, at 5:00- pm.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to show appreciation to our military personnel who have selflessly sacrificed for the freedom of all Americans”, says Robert Hoogstra, Exalted Ruler, Pine Island Elks Lodge 2781. “Veterans Day gives Americans the opportunity to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans. It’s an honor to recognize our local heroes with this event.”

Naval Veteran and local artist Cindy Walsh will be providing music at this event.

All Elk members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and to share a table with a veteran and honor them for their bravery and sacrifice in service to our country.

The Pine Island Elks Lodge is located at the town center behind the hardware store.

For more information, contact Judy Hopkins, email: juhopkins@msn.com or Jim Flanders at jimfnh@gmail.com. Cell: (603) 345-4946