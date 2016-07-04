Pine Island Events Calendar Update 6/26

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/24/2010 - 1:57pm

The Matlacha Hookers are hosting a Dinner Dance at the Elks Lodge #2781 on Saturday, June 26 to benefit the Beacon of Hope’s Senior Services. The doors will open at 4:00pm and dinner will be served from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Dancing will be from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm featuring one of Pine Island favorites, The Bombaleros.

The Matlacha Hookers are joining efforts with the Beacon of Hope to reach out to Senior Citizens needing assistance in our community. This event represents the first in the Matlacha Hookers ‘Hooked on Seniors’ series of events.

Diners and dancers of all ages are welcome. Ticket donations are $15.00 per person or $25.00 per couple and can be purchased at Little Lilly’s Deli, the Beacon of Hope, the Elks Lodge and Trader’s Hitching Post. There will be a 50/50 drawing during the evening and several baskets will be available for raffle. Bring baby supplies to donate to the Food Pantry and receive a free raffle ticket. At this time the Food Pantry is in need of diapers, wet wipes, lotion, shampoo, baby food and formula.

If you need additional information, please call Robin at 433-6025 or Betsy at 898-6071.

3rd Annual Pine Island Big Fin Shark Tournament.

Sponsored by the Bobby Holloway Memorial Organization.

“A portion of the proceeds to be used to provide shade cover for the playground at Phillips Park” said Ernestine.

Pineland Marina will be hosting this event

13921 Waterfront Drive, Pineland, Florida 33945

Captain's meeting with BBQ dinner & Mandatory check-in

Saturday, June 26th @ 4:00 PM.

Weigh in starts at 7:00 PM continuing thru the night.

Ends at 8:00 AM with breakfast.

Cash Prizes:

First Place: $1000.00 + 10 Ramp Passes

Second Place: $500.00 + 7 Ramp Passes

Third Place: $250.00 + 5 Ramp Passes

Entry Fee: $50.00 for each and every angler whether fishing from boat or shore.

Register by June 21st to insure correct Tee-Shirt size.

Entry Fee Includes: Tee Shirt, Ramp Pass, One Parking Pass, Captains’ Dinner and Breakfast.

When an angler hooks a shark, they call in. Our team will let them know what the biggest shark is so far. If their shark is smaller they catch and release. Shark must be at least 5ft. Shark meat is donated to the Salvation Army. Last year only 3 sharks were killed.

For more information Call: Leland at 239-633-6484 or email for more information at info@hollawaytourney.org application and flyers at http://hollowaytourney.org