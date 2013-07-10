Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Pine Island Files Lawsuit Against Cape Coral and DEP

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 10/07/2013 - 2:46pm

To all friends of Matlacha Pass:

OK, now we have filed our lawsuit against Cape Coral and DEP to stop the point-source dumping of Cape Coral storm waters into Matlacha Pass. Since all we are doing is enforcing a previous settlement agreement, out chances of success should be good.Hopefully the litigation will be short, but there is no guarantee of that.

If the litigation gets dragged out, we will incur significant expenses. So here is my plan.

My wife and I have pledged $5,000 of our retirement money to get the ball rolling. I have also challenged every civic and environmental organization in this area to match that amount, and many of them have responded affirmatively with significant pledges. We will also need to do fundraisers on Greater Pine Island, especially in Matlacha where the damages can be viewed first hand. Every organization on Greater Pine Island should get involved.

Any of my friends one that wants to help me shoulder that burdensome $5,000 pledge, just send me a check.

Anyone with ideas for fundraisers, just let me know, or better yet, convince your organization to conduct a fundraiser.

Identities of contributors and amounts collected will not be made public by me, but of course the individual or organization doing so may announce whatever they wish. If, the litigation is short, unused contributions will be refunded.

Pine Island as well as the environmental community always pull together on issues like this one, and I'm certain we will on this one as well.

Phil Buchanan
email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 27485 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 