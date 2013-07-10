Pine Island Files Lawsuit Against Cape Coral and DEP

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 10/07/2013 - 2:46pm

To all friends of Matlacha Pass:

OK, now we have filed our lawsuit against Cape Coral and DEP to stop the point-source dumping of Cape Coral storm waters into Matlacha Pass. Since all we are doing is enforcing a previous settlement agreement, out chances of success should be good.Hopefully the litigation will be short, but there is no guarantee of that.

If the litigation gets dragged out, we will incur significant expenses. So here is my plan.

My wife and I have pledged $5,000 of our retirement money to get the ball rolling. I have also challenged every civic and environmental organization in this area to match that amount, and many of them have responded affirmatively with significant pledges. We will also need to do fundraisers on Greater Pine Island, especially in Matlacha where the damages can be viewed first hand. Every organization on Greater Pine Island should get involved.

Any of my friends one that wants to help me shoulder that burdensome $5,000 pledge, just send me a check.

Anyone with ideas for fundraisers, just let me know, or better yet, convince your organization to conduct a fundraiser.

Identities of contributors and amounts collected will not be made public by me, but of course the individual or organization doing so may announce whatever they wish. If, the litigation is short, unused contributions will be refunded.

Pine Island as well as the environmental community always pull together on issues like this one, and I'm certain we will on this one as well.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net