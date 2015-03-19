Pine Island Garden Club March Meeting

Start: 03/19/2015 9:00 am

PINE ISLAND GARDEN CLUB – Press release for March 19, 2015, meeting

The Pine Island Garden Club (PIGC) will host speaker Donna Cressman, a Lee County Master Gardener, who will present, “Are Your Palms Really Happy With You?” She will provide a general introduction to palms, their pruning and fertilizing needs, and how to recognize and resolve their various disease and insect problems.

Monthly Club meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at the Fishers of Men Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10360 Stringfellow Road, beginning at 9am with coffee and refreshments, followed by the guest speaker’s presentation, and finishing up with a brief members’ business meeting.

The Garden Club is an all-volunteer group that supports the community by maintaining the Museum of the Islands garden and PIGC’s garden at the Center, and by raising money for the Calusa Land Trust, CROW, the Beacon of Hope, and PAWS through the annual Garden Club Gala. Meetings are open to the public; guest donations are appreciated to help cover expenses; and annual membership dues are $20 per individual and $35 per couple. For more information, the Club’s web site is www.pineislandgardenclub.org .