The Pine Island Garden Club will host speaker Isabel C. Way

The Pine Island Garden Club (PIGC) will host speaker Isabel C. Way, who’s subject will be, “Making Your Yard Pine Island Perfect.” Ms. Way is the Florida Yards and Neighborhoods and Master Gardener Coordinator at the University of Florida IFAS extension office in Collier County. She is responsible for training the Collier County Master Gardeners; promotes Florida Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) practices in order to protect natural resources and reduce non-point sources of pollution through education, training, outreach and partnerships, and encourages sustainable landscaping through the Florida Friendly Landscaping™ yard recognition Program, as well as designing and delivering presentations and trainings that promote sustainable landscaping practices.

Monthly Club meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at the Fishers of Men Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10360 Stringfellow Road, beginning at 9am with coffee and refreshments, followed by the guest speaker’s presentation, and finishing up with a brief members’ business meeting.

The Garden Club is an all-volunteer group that supports the community by maintaining the Museum of the Islands garden and PIGC’s garden at the Center, and by raising money for the Calusa Land Trust, CROW, the Beacon of Hope, and PAWS through the annual Garden Club Gala. Meetings are open to the public; first-time guests attend free; annual membership dues are $20 per individual and $35 per couple. For more information, the Club’s web site is www.pineislandgardenclub.org .