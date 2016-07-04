The Pine Island Kiwanis and Matlacha Hookers Rally to Raise $7, 800 for SAS Program

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 06/21/2011 - 1:40pm

The Kiwanis Club of Pine Island, in conjunction with the Matlacha Hookers recently sponsored a "Casino Night" fund-raiser at the Tarpon Lodge. The event netted $7,800. The proceeds will be used for the Beacon's "Students Achieving Success (SAS)" program which in turn supports an after school mentoring program for Pine Island's 4th and 5th graders, the Pine Island Teens Program, English as a Second Language program, a GED program, and the Beacon's Wellness program. In the picture, a check is being presented by Andre' Mule', President of the Kiwanis Club of Pine Island to Dr. Jim Cole who started the SAS program also present at the presentation was Elsie Stearns, President of the Beacon of Hope, Kiwanian's - Bill Thacher, Nick Mohr, John Cammick, Scarlett Player and Matlaha Hooker's Madam - Arlene Stornello.

Bill Thacher said “I believe Pine Islanders Helping Pine Islanders (especially kids) is always a good story”.