Pine Island Kiwanis Gold Rush

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/18/2012 - 3:41pm

Pine Island Kiwanis Presents The Gold & Silver Exchange.

Exchange your Gold & Silver for $$$$$$

"...this is the perfect weekend to get "Gold Digging". Clean out those jewelry boxes of old, broken, bad memory, unwanted jewelry pieces. Bring in broken breaclets and chains, old fashioned rings, that single earring you never found the match to, any sterling silver flatware you just don't have time to polish and anything else you may have.

If you are not sure of something, just bring it in and have it tested. If you have precious stones in an items the jewelers can take them out right there and return them to you. Don't let this opportunity pass where you can make a little extra money for yourself."

Thursday, April 26th

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Capital Bank

9820 Stringfellow Rd., St. James City, FL 33956

Noble Jewelers will be making a donation to benefit:

Pine Island Kiwanis Club

Participants must be over 18 years of age. Valid ID Required Payment will be made immediately by check;

there will be no cash on premises

Certified Dealer #46-8012083240-0

www.NobleJeweler.com 1-800-30-NOBLE