  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Pine Island Kiwanis to Hold Mother's Day Luncheon to Help Eliminate Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sat, 03/28/2015 - 11:55am

The members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island are proud of their contributions to the Pine Island Community. We work hard to earn the funds to benefit the youth of the area. We have given hundreds of Pine Island student’s college scholarships. We sponsor the annual Fall Festival for elementary aged kids and their families. We have donated thousands of dollars to the Beacon of HOPE’s Community Learning Center. We support the Pine Island Little League, Boy Scouts, sponsor community pool parties, and the list goes on and on. We consider it an honor and a duty to support the youth of our neighborhood. It’s our passion. It’s the club’s reason for being.

We have recently added a new project to our repertoire of good deeds. We are joining with Kiwanis International and UNICEF in their efforts to eliminate maternal and neonatal Tetanus from the world. According to the Eliminate website, “This deadly disease steals the lives of nearly 60,000 innocent babies and a significant number of women each year. The effects of the disease are excruciating — tiny newborns suffer repeated, painful convulsions and extreme sensitivity to light and touch.” http://sites.kiwanis.org/Kiwanis/en/theELIMINATEproject/home.aspx

It cost just $1.80 to save a LIFE from this horrible disease and our club has made the commitment to raise enough funds over the next five years to save almost 13,000 LIVES.
We are adding several fundraising efforts specifically to support this project. The Taste of Pine Island/Matlacha Coupon Book was the first of these projects. If you haven’t purchased yours yet, they are available at Stonegate Bank, Century 21 at PI Center, the PI Chamber of Commerce, or any PI Kiwanis member. We are also working on a Mother’s Day Luncheon to be held on Saturday, May 9th. We thought that having a fundraiser in conjunction with Mother’s Day was very appropriate since this horrible disease affects so many mothers and newborn babies. Details for the luncheon are still being worked out, so please stay tuned for more details and mark the date in your calendars.

FIn the meantime, donations for the Eliminate project are gratefully accepted. Please send any donations to the
Kiwanis Club of Greater of Pine Island
Attn: Eliminate
PO Box 111
St. James City, FL 33956

Thank you for helping the Pine Island Kiwanis makes a difference in our community. We could not do it without you. Please contact me if you have any questions about Eliminate or any other Kiwanis project. Our meetings are held at 7:30 Friday mornings at Bert’s in Matlacha. Feel free to join us anytime.

Sincerely,
Tonya Player,
President,
Kiwanis Club of Greater of Pine Island
Phone: 239-313-8722

  Login to post comments
Pine Island Events

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 