Pine Island Kiwanis Present Scholarships to Deserving Graduates

Submitted by Publisher on Thu, 06/26/2014 - 12:10pm

The Greater Pine Island Kiwanis awarded 19 scholarships to island graduates. The presentation had to be broken up into two different Friday’s since there were so many who were awarded this year. Bert’s in Matlacha filled up very quickly with around 50 people for the presentation of the first set of Scholarships. The following Friday was set aside for the remained of the awards. All family members were treated to Bert’s famous breakfast, and after breakfast the Kiwanis special presentation started with the Pledge of Allegiance, “God Bless America” a their morning prayer.

Carlyne Herring, scholarship chairman said, “I have the honor and pleasure of again chairing the scholarship committee and we all welcome you to this great occasion. Every Kiwanian in this room works hard all year to raise the money to give back to the youth of Pine Island. Whether it is for Boy Scouts summer camp, our Pine Island Little League, pool parties, or this, our high school graduate scholarships. It is wonderful to be able to sit in the room and interview these young adults and get to know them; it is our honor to present them with Kiwanis scholarships.”

In exchange for the award, Kiwanis do ask that the youth give back to their community. They are asked that if they are around and not in school at the time, to help with Kiwanis events like Taste of Pine Island, chaired by Pat Burman, where the bulk of the funds are raised for the Kiwanis Scholarship Program. Taste and other Kiwanis community events that need volunteers are, the Fall Festival , a community service event, 4th of July Parade, Community pool parties and other events that are held throughout the year. Parents of the students who are awarded scholarship are invited to join the Kiwanis and become a part of a hard working community organization.

Since 1987, the Pine Island Kiwanis has awarded financial scholarships to the Students of Pine Island who have met the qualifications. In order to qualify for a Kiwanis scholarship, students must have attended Pine Island Elementary School or be a resident of Pine Island. Applicants must be current in the senior year of high school and be a graduate. Applications must be finished and mailed by the deadline set for that year.

Over the years, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island has presented well over $325,000 in college or trade school scholarships to deserving graduates. The Kiwanis with the help of the graduates, their family and the community they hope to continue this for years to come.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island meet the first, second and third Friday of the month at 7:30 AM for a weekly meeting and breakfast at Bert's Grill, 4271 Pine Island Road, Matlacha and the last Thursday of the month at 6:30 PM for meeting & dinner at Island Grill, 9856 Stringfellow Road, St. James City, All meetings are open to the public. Get involved and volunteer, it does make a difference.

For application and more information about Kiwanis email info@PineIslandKiwanis.com or log onto www.PineIslandKiwanis.com