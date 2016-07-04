Pine Island Legion Post Sponsors A World War II Veteran for Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/26/2013 - 10:56am

To the editor:

The Southwest Florida Honor Flight Organization sponsors World War II Veterans and pays their expenses to visit memorials in Washington, D.C., including the World War II Memorial. It costs $500 to send each veteran. The flight and visit are free to any World War II veteran!

The American Legion, Post 136, of St. James City is proud to sponsor two veterans. The Post's Lady's Auxiliary has donated enough to sponsor one of these veterans! Thank you ladies!

If you would like to make a donation or acquire more information, call Donald t. Vecoli, President SWFHF at 941-685-9163 or you could contact them directly.

Capt. Barry August

Past Commander

American Legion Post 136