Pine Island Library Book Travels for 27 Years and Finds It's Way Back Home

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 02/21/2013 - 3:31pm

"It's a small world" has new significance to members of the Pine Island Library staff as of Feb 9th. A long gone book was returned by the man who found it on Chincoteague Island, VA.

The book "Sea Star: Orphan of Chincoteague" became a part of the juvenile collection at the Pine Island Public Library in September 1986. No one knows when it was removed from the collection, or whether it was withdrawn or simply lost. As most know, there is nothing unusual about this. What is amazing is that this book about Chincoteague Island, that started life on Pine Island, found its way to Chincoteague Island and then back home to Pine Island.

Chincoteague resident Bob Behr owns of a bookstore on Chincoteague Island where he sells used books. He came across this particular copy of "Sea Star" and decided that he should return it to the Pine Island Library. It just so happens that Bob and his family are regular visitors to Pine Island and was already planning a trip here. Bob and his family returned "Sea Star" Feb 9th - 27 years after it started its journey.

Bob and I decided that if a book can make this back -and-forth journey then we should give it a try. This island just might take a trip to Chincoteague Island and check it out.

Submitted by Tonya Player, Library Associate, Youth Services