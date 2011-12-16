Pine Island Lions Club Auction/Raffle Tickets Available

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 12/16/2011 - 12:05pm

The Greater Pine Island Lions Club now has tickets available for its 2nd Annual Raffle/Auction, which will be held Feb 19th, from 2-6 PM, at the St. James City Civic Center located on 4th and Lemon.

Only 100 tickets are available. Each ticket includes a buffet for two, an afternoon and evening of live auctions by Bob Elliot of Cape Coral, Music before and at breaks in the auction. Chances to win $2500 (first place), $1000 (second place) and $500 (third & fourth place). You do not need to be present to win. Winners will be notified by telephone.

There will also be 50/50 drawing during the afternoon. This is a BYOB or drinks, Coffee will be provided, as will ice.

The club has begun to collect items for the auction; one is a Tampa Bay Rays promotional pack, four tickets for a Florida Everblades home game during the 2011-2012 seasons and one $50 gift card for Porta Bella Restaurant at the Latitudes at Burnt Store Marina. The committee will be out collecting goodies from the community and it is hoping for lots of other surprise donations this year.

Tickets for the raffle/auction are available from GPI Lions Club members or your can call 239-283-9761 or 678-576-6757 for ticket information.