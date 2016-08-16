Pine Island Lions Club Paint the Park Project

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 08/16/2016 - 7:42pm

The call went out to the community for help on the "Paint the Park" project. Mary Von Burg, President, of the Pine Island Lions Club received a phone of support from a local island businesss, Gerard's Tree Service saying that would like to volunteer to come to the Park, cut the palm fronds, under growth and anything else that needed done. He said he would be bringing his big equipment in to do the job. When he said this, I told him about the cement Lion that had been bought last year for the John P. Martin Memorial that was also being planned for the Park. We were having trouble finding anyone who would pick up and bring the Lion to the Park. Uni Scape on Pine Island had volunteered a year ago to help set the Lion if we could get it delivered. He agreed they could do that. That was accomplished by crews from both Gerard's and Uni Scape on August 12. Thank everyone involved with getting that completed. The Lion looks even better in the Park!

"Trim Trees and Brush" cutting to be held on August 13 at 8 a.m. Gerard Cicoria of Gerard's Tree Service, his partner Ben Armstrong and John Hayes were there with the equipment. Those who volunteered to stack the cuttings were: Troop 20 Scout Master Mel Brinson, Assistant Scout Master, Johnny Nodal and scouts: Noah Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton, and Nicholas Troia. Others in the group of workers were Kelly Strugna & Carlos Perez from Punta Gorda, Jennifer Troia, Joan Rosenberg, and GPI Lions Rubye Woodhead, Erika Hampton, Mary Von Burg and Gary Pincins all of St. James City Thanks to all of you for a job well done!

Thanks also to Dan, Manager of Winn Dixie who donated lots of breakfast rolls, cakes, and cookies to help us get through the day. Thanks to all those who have volunteered and worked so hard all summer to get the Park looking so good. Saturday night I had a few facebook posts saying how good the park looked, Sunday there were lots more people reporting in and Monday and Tuesday they are still coming in. Not very many people knew about the Lion going in on the 13th and were glad to see it there. One person said "John would be happy!"

We still need someone to dig a small hole (the Little Lending Library is 16" x 16") and we need some cement poured around and under it to make sure it does not tip onto someone when they are getting books out. If someone would volunteer to do this before Friday we will be ready for the "Ribbon Cutting" at the GPI Lion's Park, Saturday August 20th 2pm - 4 pm. William at the Fudge Factory will be setting up a table. I thought we could get a few people to come show and sell their wares and begin to start using the Park for other things besides a playground. By the way, if you want to participate by bringing your wares, and your table, there is no fee. There is shade. I do wish someone would volunteer to come play and sing some music. Remember there is no electricity, water or restrooms.

This is going to be a time of celebration for all of us who have had a hand in "Fixing Up, Cleaning Up, and Trimming & Cutting Up" the Park this summer. We have had a wonderful turnout for each of the events and we want to get as many of you together just to get to know each other and little better and have a good afternoon. If someone would volunteer to take pictures and post a few on my timeline and the LION District 35 Magazine also wants an article which I will submit.

PLEASE TRY TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE

SATURDAY! 2-4 pm.

The Ribbon Cutting will be at 2:00 pm!

Greater Pine Island Lions Park

5th & Lemon St.,

St. James City, Fl 33956

Mary Von Burg, Pres., GPI Lions

239-283-9761