Pine Island Little League Annual Meeting and Election of Board

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 09/04/2012 - 3:24pm

Calling all Pine Island Residents who like Baseball and Kids.

Pine Island Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election of New Board Members.

September 5, 2012

6:30pm at field 1

Behind the Pine Island/Matlacha Fire Department at Pine Island Center

If anyone is interested in helping or has an interest of serving on the board than we invite you to attend this important meeting.

For More information contact:

Adam Frazier, President

admfrazier@yahoo.com

239-699-1269