Pine Island Little League Sign-Ups… Get Ready to Play Ball!

Pine Island Little League season sign-ups will be held at the concession stand at Field One at Phillips Park on Wednesday, January 25, 2012 at 6:00 p.m. The registration fee is $50. The multi-child discount is $50.00 for the first child and $25.00 for each additional child. All children from age 4 to 12 are welcome!

Spring Schedule dates are as follows:

First practice for Minors Monday, January 30, 6:00 p.m.

First practice for Majors Tuesday, January 31, 6:00 p.m.

First Practice for T-ball Wednesday, February 1, 6:00 p.m.

OPENING DAY Saturday, February 25

If you miss this sign-up, come on out to Taste of the Island on Saturday, January 28, 2012. Pine Island Little League will have a sign-up booth from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Pine Island Little League is a non-profit athletic organization that relies on registration fees, team sponsors and donations from the community to pay for the day-to-day operation of the only organized sports organization for children on Pine Island. Adults who participate as coaches, referees and concession stand attendants are all volunteers with no money to go toward salaries of any kind within the league. Coaches are always needed.

Forms for sign-ups will also be available on sign-up day. For more information or call Little League President Adam Frazier at 471-8449.