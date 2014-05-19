Home

Pine Island MangoMania 2014 Queen

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 05/19/2014 - 8:36am

Congratulations to Valerie Hedman voted 2014 MangoMania Queen. Valerie is a full time resident of Bokeelia and lives on her family's farm where they raise palm trees, livestock and of course mango trees. Hedman participated in MangoMania 2013, local Farmers Markets and other local events as a vendor selling her Island Mom's Jams. "We love growing mangos on our land and making our delectable fruit into jams to share with everyone; Pine Island has the best mangos ever" Hedman said.
Queen Valerie will be traveling throughout the Lee County area promoting MangoMania, the popular summer festival and celebration of Pine Island Agriculture, Mangos and other Tropical Fruits.
MangoMania offers items such as mango scented soaps to the amateur and professional food contest, the famous pie eating contest, which this year they will have two categories the adult and kids. "It's all about the Mango" at this event. Hedman said she feels very lucky to be part of such a great community and looks forward to promoting not only MangoMania but the Greater Pine Island area throughout the year.

Join the Queen and her court at the 18th Annual MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival Saturday July 19th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday the 20th from 10 a.m. to 5p.m at the German American Social Club, Cape Coral.
Come and meet the Queen and her court at the MangoMania kickoff party June 19th at 6:00 PM at CW Fudge Factory in Downtown Matlacha, 4548 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, FL 33993. Hosted by the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and co-hosted by CW Fudge Factory and Modern Woodmen.

The winners of the 2014 MangoMania t-shirt artwork contest were Johanna Bro from Bokeelia. She drew a colorful mango with a hook in it, floating in the water. The winner of the kids t-shirt artwork was 8 year old Brianna Whitney, a student at Pine Island Elementary School. Brianna and her family live in St. James City. Look for these two shirts and more fun stuff at the souvenir booth at MangoMania 2014.
Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce
MangoMania 2014
July 19th & 20th
German American Social Club
2101 Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, Florida 33991

For more information on event or to participate as a vendor visit www.MangoManiaFL.com

