Pine Island, Matlacha Community Summer Blood Drive

Pine Island/Matlacha, Florida - The Matlacha Hookers have hooked up with Bert’s Bar and Island Seafood Market for their Summer Blood Drive. Please mark your calendars for Saturday, August 15th from 10:00am until 3:00pm. The Big Red Bus will be setup across from Bert’s in the Pine Bay/Island Seafood Market parking lot on Pine Island Road in Matlacha.

Hop on the Big Red Bus, donate and you’ll receive a gift certificate from Bert’s Bar for a Burger and a Beverage, a 10% off gift certificate from Island Seafood Market and a t-shirt from OneBlood. Most important, your donation will help three others in need

For advance registration, please contact DJ at 910-3829 or ruscikdj@embarqmail.com.

Hooker Hugs!