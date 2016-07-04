Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Pine Island Plan Author Passes

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 05/20/2016 - 12:17pm

Phil Buchanan, 72, of Saint James City unexpectedly passed away Thursday, May 20, 2016. Initial reports were that he went on his regular walk with his dog. When the dog was found wandering the neighborhood, a search began to find Buchanan who was subsequently found nearby. A cause of death has not yet been released.
Born and raised on a North Carolina reservation, he graduated from high school in Lincolnton, N.C., then from the University of Maryland with a bachelor of law doctor degree.

After his career as a federal attorney he retired to St. James City and began a career as a environmental advocate. He became a certified master naturalist, wrote, “A Nature Lover's Guide to Pine Island," the proceeds of which he donated to the Calusa Land Trust.

As his email address alluded to, "coolcherokee@comcast.net," he was born on a North Carolina Native American reservation, and graduated from high school in Lincolnton, N.C., then graduated from the University of Maryland with a law degree.

Buchanan was one of the original drafters of the Pine Island’s Land Use Plan in the mid 1990's. The Plan was an attempt to maintain Pine Island's building height-restricted rural character by managing growth.

The subject was challenged by some of the largest Pine Island tree farms (originally fruit farms over thirty years ago) who filed lawsuits against Lee county in an effort to overturn most of the provisions of the Plan. Originally suing for 200 million dollars, they settled out of court for 4 million with concessions and adjustments to the Plan loosening density restrictions. Buchanan made it clear that he was disappointed in this outcome since, among environmental problems, it didn't address the serious ingress and egress to Pine Island Proper.

He was a member of the Greater Pine Island Civic Association and the Calusa Land Trust and a number of other local and state environmental and wildlife organizations.

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 28225 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 